'Destiny 2' Faction Rally Update to Jan. 16, Will Not Require DLC

"Destiny 2" is already heading towards the second season of its Faction Rally event, after a few decisions that Bungie needed to make about the "Curse of Osiris" DLC. Now, the "Destiny 2" team has issued an update for the event, as well as a preview of the rewards.

Game Director Christopher Barrett had a foreword in Bungie's news post this Friday, Jan. 12, as he explained the long gap from the last weekly blog entry.

Bungie Season Two of the "Destiny 2" Faction Rally event brings new armor ornaments like this example from the New Monarchy faction.

"We used to wait to talk about game updates until we were certain we could meet our deadlines to avoid letting players down if we changed our plans. No longer. We're not just listening, we are doing," he explained.

The delay could be due to an important decision Bungie had to make on whether to let "Destiny 2" players have access to content even without the "Curse of Osiris" DLC.

With that out of the way, players with or without the expansion will be able to fully enjoy the rewards of the Season Two Faction rally event, which will begin on Jan. 16 and end on Jan. 23, according to Gamespot.

Just like the first event last year in September, each of the factions of the Tower in "Destiny 2" is calling followers to collect resources for their cause. At the close of the event, the most successful faction will offer its loyal followers a special reward.

In the course of the Faction Rally event, players get to pick from a new menu of gear and armor ornaments from their leader, as they represent their faction in a race to earn the most rewards packages over the duration of the rally.

The winning faction, the one which collected the most packages by the time the event ends on Jan. 23, will be the one to sell a signature weapon, this time an auto rifle, to its followers for 1,000 Glimmer. Followers of other factions can get the same weapon too, but at a much steeper price of 50,000 Glimmer.

"Destiny 2" Season 2 of the Faction Rally event is coming with the hotfix version 1.1.1.3, which will go live on Tuesday, Jan. 16.