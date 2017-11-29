'Destiny 2' Free Trial Coming To PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional picture for "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris."

Great news for players contemplating to buy "Destiny 2" as Bungie and Activision are releasing a free trial version of the game. Starting Nov. 28, gamers can try out the shooter on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Battle.net without spending a dime.

The trial version will allow players a "taste" of the game's PvE and PvP components. This includes the Crucible although players will be restricted to only quickplay playlists.

Players will also be able to experience the first two destinations namely the European Dead Zone on Earth and the moon Titan. This includes campaign missions and Adventures located in both locations as well as access to the game's new social space, The Farm.

The trial version also allows players to join a Clan, earn Clan XP, and join up with other players for cooperative action. However, they will be limited to reaching level 7, so they won't be doing any Raiding or touching the Nightfall. Like most lite games, any progress gained in the "Destiny 2" trial version will be carried over when players decide to purchase the game.

Bungie released a similar trial version for the original "Destiny" a few months after it was released. The developer is hoping to have the same success by enticing gamers to purchase the game and dive into the role-playing shooter for themselves.

Prior to the trial version's release, Bungie has been under scrutiny following the discovery of a system that limited how much XP players earned in certain cases. While the system has since been disabled, the decision to double the XP requirement in order to reach level 20 has not been well received by the community.

"Destiny 2" is set to launch its new Curse of Osiris expansion next week with details expected to be later this week. Bungie is also expected to implement enhancements for the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X at the start of December so expect a significant amount of updates to be released.