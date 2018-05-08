'Destiny 2' Is Changing Loot Boxes; Introducing the 'Prismatic Matrix'

"Destiny 2" has come out with its second major expansion on Tuesday, May 8. Now that "Warmind" is here, fans are now looking forward to how Bungie is revamping their controversial loot box system with the new update.

The outrage of fans over the loot box system of "Destiny 2" came at a peak by the end of last year, right after Bungie introduced some much-maligned changes to the in-game stores in the game called Eververse.

Bungie "Warmind" is the second expansion for "Destiny 2," Warmind, and is now here since Tuesday, May 8 bringing with it new missions, a brand new location, new multiplayer maps and a ton of new gear.

At the time, the official Bungie forums were filled with threads calling for the removal of Eververse from "Destiny 2." The protests have spilled over to social media, with players gathering behind a hashtag campaign called "#RemoveEververse."

In a recent blog post ahead of the launch of "Destiny 2 - Warmind," Bungie laid out a few changes coming ahead. Among these changes is a new feature for the Eververse called the Prismatic Matrix.

Bungie and his team have mentioned a plan to "shift the balance" of vanity and customization content away from the Eververse store and more into the realm of activity rewards.

Just to what extent "Destiny 2 - Warmind" is moving away from the Eververse store as the main outlet for in-game rewards remains to be seen, but for now, Bungie has assured players that they have three goals in mind with the Prismatic Matrix feature.

Bungie "Destiny 2 - Warmind" is introducing the Prismatic Matrix, a new system that Bungie has developed that will hopefully "offer a more predictable path each week that guarantees access to specific items"

One of their goals is to give players more control over how they earn Eververse items, which likely means they can set the pace they get rewards depending on the time they spend playing the game.

Another goal, one which many players have been clamoring for, is for the system to drop fewer duplicate items. The third goal seems to be the trickiest one for Bungie to handle, as the "Destiny 2" developer pledged to "offer a more predictable path each week that guarantees access to specific items."

When the Prismatic Matrix first rolls out, it will have ten Eververse items from Season 3 featured in ten slots. The items may have different items, all featured from Eververse, changing from every week that it is active.

Every item featured on the matrix is on a "knockout list," meaning once a player earns an item, that reward is taken off the list, giving more chances for players to earn the rest. It also means that by the tenth time the matrix is activated for any given week, the player will have completed all ten items featured in that span of time.

Activities are not the only way to activate the matrix, too. Earning items via Bright Engrams, Bright Dust or other means also takes them off the matrix, meaning players will likely never have to earn the same item twice.

"Destiny 2 - Warmind" has been available since Tuesday, May 8.