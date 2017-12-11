'Destiny 2' News: Big Changes for Xur Coming This Week

Players will soon be able to purchase Fated Engrams from Xur

The traveling merchant Xur has offered some interesting products to players ever since his days in the original "Destiny" game. And soon, he will be selling some new items to Guardians in "Destiny 2."

Announced recently by developers, significant changes are coming to the game courtesy of new updates due out this month.

Specifically, there is an update due out on Dec. 12 that will affect Xur.

As soon as the Dec. 12 update is applied, Xur will begin selling new items to players, including ones that should help them fill out their collections.

Xur will soon be selling Fated Engrams that will yield Exotics currently not in the purchasing player's collection. For people having a tough time acquiring Exotics in the game, these new items from Xur should come in really handy.

Aside from the Fated Engrams, Xur will also sell a "simpler" Three of Coins that will provide boosts for Exotic drop rates regardless of the source. The boost will last for four hours.

Both the Fated Engrams and the Three of Coins are items that "Destiny 2" players will be able to purchase from Xur using Legendary Shards.

Again, these new wares will be made available courtesy of Xur only after the Dec. 12 update is applied, so players will have to wait a little while longer before they can get their hands on those aforementioned items.

In the meantime, players should still be able to find Xur inside the game if they make their way to the Winding Cove region, and he is currently selling the Mk. 44 Stand Asides, Nezarec's Sin, the Prometheus Lens and The Dragon's Shadow, Rolling Stone reported.

In the future, other possible Xur locations include the other parts of the European Dead Zone, Io, Nessus and Titan, according to the Destiny Wiki.

More news about "Destiny 2" should be made available soon.