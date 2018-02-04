'Destiny 2' News: Bungie Reveals Updates To Arrive in Season 2 and Early Season 3

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promo image for "Destiny 2"

"Destiny 2" developer Bungie has recently revealed the upcoming contents and updates for the second and early third season of the game.

In a post penned by game director Christopher Barrett, the developer said: "Everything you'll find below will be delivered to every player of Destiny 2. Some of these delivery dates may change, but everything you see listed here is being worked on the by the team."

Part of the upcoming content listed for season 2 is a group of updates that was released last month. Meanwhile, two more sets of patches and new contents are scheduled to arrive in February and March.

Expected on Feb. 27, "Destiny 2" players will received the Strikes and Social update which will introduce new features in the Nightfall strikes such as scoring and high score tracking. There will also be changes in the game's emblems and auras.

Last month, Bungie introduced the Fireteam Finder that can be accessed through the Bungie website. Its purpose is to help players find prospective teammates when playing "Destiny 2." According to the roadmap, this feature will become even more accessible due to the addition of a tracker directly in the Destination Map by next month.

Bungie is also going to add unique rewards from playing Nightfall strikes. Right now, this is targeted to be released also on Feb. 27. However, developers marked this as one of the "stretch goals" in the roadmap, which means it might be released at a later time. Nevertheless, Barrett assured people that everything listed in the roadmap is now in development.

On March 27, Bungie will release updates affecting the PvP mode Crucible and the game's sandbox. One of the highlights is the addition of Iron Banner where two teams of six players can battle it out. This update will also mark the start of a weekly flow of Crucible playlists starting with Mayhem.

In the roadmap, "Destiny 2" season 3 is marked with "a new season content." While the list includes an array of new gameplays such as private matches, exotic Masterwork weapons and armors, Barrett clarified in a follow-up Twitter post that this also means something bigger. Season 3 is slated to begin in May, and it will be marked not only with the release of updates and new contents but also with the arrival of the game's second expansion.