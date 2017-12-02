'Destiny 2' News: 'Curse of Osiris' To Offer New Armor and Weapons

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional picture for "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris."

Game developer Bungie has revealed some details on the upcoming "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" downloadable content (DLC). A new trailer was released to feature some of the new armor and weapons that fans will be able to enjoy once the DLC hits the stores.

The trailer features a quick look at the gameplay of "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris." Aside from the captivating visuals, the video featured some new features that will come with the DLC, which includes The Colony. This powerful weapon is a grenade launcher that is built in such a way that when it hits the ground, it will target enemies and blow them up. A new remote called the Mic Drop was also seen before the video ended and it is expected to be part of the pack that will replace the existing ones, such as the Six Shooter.

Further reports also indicate that Bungie has announced the hardware needed to fully maximize what "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" has to offer. For PlayStation 4 users, a total of 88GB is needed, 68GB for Windows PC, and 44GB for Xbox One owners. Those who pre-ordered the DLC will be able to begin the installation process earlier than the rest of the fans beginning at 11 a.m. EST on launch day.

Aside from the new trailer and the storage requirements, Bungie has also revealed the reset schedule will be changing with the debut of "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris." It will no longer be done at 4 a.m. EST as it has been moved to noon EST. Bungie is also expected to reveal more details on the highly anticipated DLC in the coming days as the near release nears.

"Destiny 2" is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Meanwhile, "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" is scheduled to be launched on Dec. 5 for all the aforementioned platforms.