'Destiny 2' News: Everything to Know About The Server Maintenance and The XP System Issue

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional picture for "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris."

Developed by Bungie, "Destiny 2" is scheduled for a server maintenance, which will prevent players from logging in the popular game for a few hours. Originally slotted for Nov. 30, the server maintenance schedule has been delayed to Dec. 1. Here is everything to know about the event.

According to Bungie, the server maintenance will begin at 8 a.m. PST on Dec. 1 and will continue to run until 2 p.m. PST. Thus, for the players who were in "Destiny 2" activities during this time period will be returned to the title screen at around 9 a.m. PST to allow the developers to thoroughly conduct their server maintenance.

Further reports reveal that although some major changes are expected in "Destiny 2," the improvement and the highly anticipated downloadable content (DLC) will not be available until Dec. 5. Regardless, the server maintenance on Dec. 1 is expected to make the experience smoother for the fans. No patch notes have been released as of yet for the maintenance, but fans are expecting it to be revealed as soon as it is done.

Aside from the announcement concerning the survey maintenance, Bungie has also revealed that there will be changes in the highly criticized XP system that has been the subject of many of the fans' complaints in the past few weeks.

"We are not happy with the results, and we've heard the same from the community. Effective immediately, we are deactivating this system," said Bungie in a statement. "As a result, players will see XP earn rates change for all activities across the board, but with all values being displayed consistently in the user interface. Over the course of the next week, we will be watching and reviewing XP game data to ensure that these changes meet our expectations, as well as yours. Any additional updates to this system will be communicated to you via our official channels."

"Destiny 2" is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.