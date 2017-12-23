'Destiny 2' News: Find Out What Xur Is Selling This Holiday Weekend

Bungie Xur is selling some useful pieces of armor this weekend

Not everyone is taking it easy this holiday season, as Xur is back at it again and selling new items to "Destiny 2" players.

For this holiday weekend, players can find Xur by heading on over to Titan and specifically going to The Rig. Xur is occupying one of the rooms there.

Once players manage to find Xur, they can check out his wares, and he has some nice items on sale this time around.

The first item Xur is selling is the Doom Fang Pauldron. These Titan Gauntlets enable the Sentinel's shield throw to be replenished by shield bash melees, PlayStation Lifestyle reported.

Another piece of armor Xur is currently selling is a pair of Lucky Pants. The Lucky Pants serve as leg armor for Hunters, and they can provide valuable buffs for hand cannons.

Xur is also offering something that "Destiny 2's" Warlocks can use. The Wings of Sacred Dawn allow players to hang in the air as they aim down sights, though for that function to become available, players must also have the Dawnblade.

Also on sale currently courtesy of Xur this weekend is the Riskrunner submachine gun, and this weapon possesses great potential.

As seen in a recent report from GameSpot, the three aforementioned pieces of armor are on sale for 23 Legendary Shards each, while the Riskrunner can be had for 29 Legendary Shards

Apart from those items, Xur is also offering Fated Engrams that can help players obtain Exotics currently not in their inventories and the Three of Coins that bestow boosts for Exotic drop rates. The Fated Engrams and Three of Coins are priced at 97 and 31 Legendary Shards respectively.

For future reference, Xur can also pop up on Io, Nessus and the European Dead Zone, so players may have to visit those locations in later weeks if they want to see what the merchant is selling.

More news about "Destiny 2" should be made available soon.