'Destiny 2' News: Latest Patch Reactivates Faction Rally and Iron Banner

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promo image for "Destiny 2"

Bungie has finally released the "Destiny 2" patch that reopens the Faction Rally events and the Iron Banner.

As promised, Bungie recently addressed the issues on the Faction Rallies and Iron Banner that were previously raised by gamers.

Before 2017 ended, it can be recalled that many "Destiny 2" players were not happy after finding out that if they had not yet purchased the "Curse of Osiris" downloadable content, they would not have an access to the Faction Rallies and the Iron Banner -- two gaming events where players can win very exclusive weapons and gear.

The "Destiny 2" hotfix, which was released on Jan. 3, ultimately resolves that issue. In fact, it only had two patch notes that indicated all "Destiny 2" players can now join Faction Rallies and access the Iron Banner.

The Faction Rallies are newly introduced week-long events which started in late September 2017. To join, players must pledge allegiance to one of the three available factions in The Tower, but they are required to complete the campaign mode first. By the end of the week, the Faction that had the most engrams will be declared the winner. Developers also assigned a weapon to be won that is unique to every Faction every week.

Initially, Bungie intended to open certain limited-time events, such as the Faction Rally, exclusively to those who have the "Curse of Osiris" installed.

However, along the way, Bungie deemed these contents should be available to the entire "Destiny 2" community, which delayed the continuation of the Faction Rally as players await for the hotfix that arrived this week.

Meanwhile, the Iron Banner is another type of in-game event that has been present since the first "Destiny" game. It is a type of Crucible event but it specifically works by also considering the levels of the players. This means, those who have higher-tier weapons have an advantage.

"Destiny 2" and its first DLC "Curse of Osiris" is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.