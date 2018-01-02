'Destiny 2' News: Players Making It Known That They Want Eververse Removed

Twitter courtesy of @DestinyTheGame Many 'Destiny 2' players are currently unhappy with the Eververse Trading Company

More than a few "Destiny 2" players went into this new year disgruntled because they still see many issues plaguing the game they want to enjoy.

One of the main issues the players really want addressed is the continued existence inside the game of the Eververse Trading Company.

For those who may be unaware, the Eververse Trading Company sells different cosmetic items inside the game, and these can be purchased by players using the currency known as Silver. Silver, in turn, is obtained using real world money.

Many players were not happy about some of the nicer items in the game being made easily accessible through the Eververse store and tougher to find otherwise. This has led to members of the community making pleas to the developers to get rid of the Eververse store and to change how certain items work inside the game.

In a post on the Bungie.net forums, "CircularBrick" made an argument for why Eververse should be removed from "Destiny 2."

Over on Reddit, "danis5" took a look through the game and found that more than half of the base shaders were found behind Eververse. On top of that, other Redditors have noted that the more popular shaders were also ones that could be purchased through the Eververse store.

Those aforementioned issues and some others that were brought up in recent months by players have led to more than a few members of the community using the #RemoveEververse hashtag to draw more attention to this issue.

For now, it is still unclear what the game's developers are specifically planning to do about this particular matter, though acting community manager "DeeJ" has stated that the developers and players "have a lot to talk about" this year.

More news about any changes that may be coming to "Destiny 2" and potentially to the Eververse Trading Company should be made available in the near future.