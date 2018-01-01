'Destiny 2' News: Second Expansion Leaked on PSN

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promo image for "Destiny 2"

Recent reports have revealed that the second downloadable content (DLC) for "Destiny 2" has been accidentally posted on the PlayStation Store. The report comes a few weeks after "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" was officially released.

According to reports, the next DLC for "Destiny 2" is titled "Gods of Mars" and it will feature a lot of new content, including a new faction. The accidentally posted details have been deleted by the team behind the PlayStation Store but Reddit users were able to get a screenshot before the posts were also deleted. Considering the disappointment that "Curse of Osiris" met with its release, the fans were hyped up with the new information as it was posted in the Japan and U.S. based PlayStation Store websites.

Further reports reveal that aside from the new enemy faction, it was also revealed that "Destiny 2: Gods of Mars" will take place in a new area called Frigid Vale. It will feature Charlemagne as the villain who has apparently imprisoned Rasputin in an ancient vault. Players will be tasked to cooperate with Ana Bray, who has been long thought of as a character who has passed away. Players will have the mission of combating with Charlemagne, freeing Rasputin, and uncovering the secrets of Clovis Bray.

The post also details that there will be new story missions, adventures, themed weapons, armor, and gear, new co-op activities, multiplayer arenas, and bosses. Considering that the developers of "Destiny 2" has yet to release an official announcement for the rumored second expansion, fans are advised to take the news with a grain of salt. However, the release date on the PlayStation Store post was slotted for March 2018. As such, fans are expecting more information and an official announcement in the coming months. For now, "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.