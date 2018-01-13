'Destiny 2' News: Servers Will Be Down Next Week, Here's Everything To Know About It

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional picture for "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris."

Recent reports have revealed that "Destiny 2" servers will be offline for maintenance next week. Further reports reveal that the update has a few things in store for the fans of the game and its first expansion, "Curse of Osiris."

"Hey, everyone. At the end of last year, I made a promise that I would update you on our plans for Destiny 2," said game director Christopher Barrett in a blog post. "The team has been hard at work and we're ready to share where we are headed. We used to wait to talk about game updates until we were certain we could meet our deadlines to avoid letting players down if we changed our plans. No longer. We're not just listening, we are doing. Please keep in mind that the further out we make promises, the more they are subject to change."

Further reports reveal that on Jan. 16, the maintenance of the servers for "Destiny 2" will begin at 11 a.m. EST. During the updating process, fans will not be able to log in the game until the scheduled end time on 3 p.m. EST on the same day. Fans are reminded that for anyone who is already logged on the game before the scheduled maintenance, they will be booted out of the game by 12 p.m. EST to allow the developers to completely install hotfix 1.1.1.3.

Aside from the announcement of the hotfix, game developer Bungie has also announced that "Destiny 2," as well as its expansion "Curse of Osiris," will be getting major changes. This includes Eververse microtransactions, a new Masterwork armor, a revamped mod system, and a whole lot more in the coming months. The updates will roll out over the course of the next few months, and more information is expected to be released by Bungie. In the meantime, "Destiny 2" is now available for play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.