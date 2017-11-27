'Destiny 2' News: The Upcoming Events on the Game's Calendar

Twitter courtesy of @DestinyTheGame The 'Curse of Osiris' expansion is coming to 'Destiny 2' on Dec. 5

Things are about to get very hectic pretty soon for "Destiny 2" players, with some important events coming this week and some more expected to take place next month.

Beginning with the events expected to happen this week, developers are just about ready to reveal more about the additions coming to the game and even field some questions from the community.

Spotted recently by Game Rant, director Luke Smith shared over on Twitter that he and Bungie project lead Mark Noseworthy would be answering some questions from the players while also addressing the feedback they had received since launch day.

Smith also noted that more details about the changes included in the December update would be revealed this week.

Also this week, developers are expected to further detail the new rewards that will soon be made available to "Destiny 2" players.

To be more specific, the rewards that will go live along with Season 2 and the "Curse of Osiris" expansion are going to be shown off, according to a recent post on Bungie's official website.

Speaking of the "Curse of Osiris" expansion, players do not have to wait that much longer for that.

The expansion is already due out on Dec. 5 and it will take players to the planet Mercury. While there, players can expect to run into the Vex, and should the need arise for them to seek momentary refuge from their enemies, they can head on over to the Lighthouse.

New co-op activities, competitive multiplayer arenas and other additions are also expected to be included in the "Curse of Osiris."

While there is no date for it thus far, community manager "DeeJ" did confirm previously that the event known as "The Dawning" was also coming to the game. If developers choose to continue what they did in the original game, then "The Dawning" may also be set to go live next month.

More news about "Destiny 2" should be made available soon.