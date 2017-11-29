'Destiny 2' News, Update Issues: Players Become More Frustrated in Bungie's Latest Secret Tweak on the Game

(Photo: Bungie) Promotional image for "Destiny 2."

"Destiny 2" gamers are not happy about Bungie making big changes on the game without notice.

A few days ago, Reddit users discovered that the shooter tends to reduce the experience points (XP) given to players depending on the modes they played and for how long.

It appeared that Bungie was not planning on telling the gamers about it if it the discovery was not made. In response, the studio immediately promised to rectify it, which they did.

However, the fix they rolled out came with another effect that Bungie failed to warn gamers about — a cutback in XP gains for all "Destiny 2" activities.

Players were quick to realize what is going on and yet again called out the developer, who confirmed it. Bungie then explained on Twitter that they are working on an API update to address the issue, adding that "the correct value to earn an additional level is 160,000 XP."

This is twice the usual amount, which means that "Destiny 2" now basically requires double the hard work to level up. Unsurprisingly, gamers were not all too pleased.

"Destiny 2" director Luke Smith took to Twitter to give the community his word that he will deal with the issues with the help of project lead Mark Noseworthy in the coming week:

Next week the "Destiny 2" team will detail the systems side of the December update. It includes: economy updates (vendors [and] acquiring their gear, tokens, legendary shards), investment updates (new reward systems for weapons [and] armor) gameplay updates, and more."

Additionally, [Noseworthy] and I will also be answering some questions and addressing community feedback we've been reading since launch.

Bungie's lack of transparency with its playerbase is not a new affair in "Destiny 2." As Jason Schreier of Kotaku points out, this has already become a cycle and many believe that it will stay that way.