'Destiny 2' News: Update Released To Fix Issues Revealed By Player Criticism

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional picture for "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris."

In response to an outpour of player criticism, Bungie has released an apology and a detailed explanation behind the content lockouts that the fans saw in the first expansion of "Destiny 2" titled, "Curse of Osiris." Further reports also indicate that Bungie has completed the update that will rectify the situation and the fix is now available.

"With Curse of Osiris now live, it's clear that we've made some mistakes with how we have handled content access," Bungie said in a statement. "The Prestige Raid was a novel experience that players value, even if they don't own Curse of Osiris, and it was a mistake to move that experience out of reach. Throughout the lifetime of the Destiny Franchise, Trials has always required that players owned the latest Expansion. However, for Destiny 2, Trials of The Nine launched as part of the main game, so it's not right for us to remove access to it."

Aside from acknowledging their shortcomings in the Prestige Raid and the Trials, Bungie also admitted that they made a big mistake in disabling trophies and achievements for "Destiny 2." The developers further emphasized that they understand that this situation has caused frustration. In light of the player criticism and the statement they released, Bungie revealed that they have now rectified the situation.

First, the Prestige Leviathan Raid will be brought back down to Power 300. All players will also receive access to the raid. Meanwhile, Trials of the Nine will only require "Curse of Osiris" when the map is set in the said expansion. Otherwise, the Trials will remain open for everyone. Further changes were implemented and fans can read the patch notes that Bungie released for the full details. "Destiny 2" is now back online armed with the update 1.1.1.1.

"Destiny 2" is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.