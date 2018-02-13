'Destiny 2' Nightfall Update: Bungie Plans to Remove Time Limit

Bungie Bungie wants the Nightfall Strikes of "Destiny 2" to feel less like a slog.

Bungie wants to change up how Nightfall strikes work in "Destiny 2."

Many fans have felt that the timer present in these challenges made the game mode stressful and it also emphasized a playstyle that focuses on players running past most of the enemies and only fighting what they needed to kill to make progress. Because of this, Bungie has announced its plans to make Nightfall strikes more accommodating and more fun by removing the timer and changing how they are scored.

Game director Christopher Barrett says that the Nightfall strikes should be something that only the best of the best can complete, and that players should be able to tackle it in whatever method they want, whether it be going slow and steady or fast and crazy. He says that this is their true vision for how Nightfall strike should work and that they hope this is what they achieve with the upcoming patches.

As previously mentioned, the biggest change with Nightfall is the removal of the 11-minute timer. Prior to this, players had to complete the challenge within the time limit and failure to do so would lead to an instant loss with no degrees of success regardless of how far a team made it through the challenge.

Next in line is changing how score is accumulated. First and foremost, scoring will now be team-based and will be the sum of each player's individual performance, so there should no longer be any in-team fighting with regard to stealing kills. Next is that, while killing is still the best way to build up score, the next best way is through generating orbs. Bungie writes that they want to promote coordinated use of Supers as well as the use of other support mechanics.

Finally, while there are no more timer teams that take too long will still be punished. Score will gradually decrease over time and, after a set number of minutes, points earned will be reduced significantly. Specifically, after the 15-minute mark, points earned will be down to 50 percent, and after 18 minutes, players will no longer be able to gain points and should just rush to the end of the strike.

The changes to the Nightfall strike was first announced in January when Bungie released its content road map for "Destiny 2." Assuming they stay on schedule, this update should roll out by Feb. 27 in update 1.1.3 along with various other new features and upgrades.

