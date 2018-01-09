Twitter courtesy of @DestinyTheGame A new event could go live inside 'Destiny 2' next month

Events were a big part of the original "Destiny," and while they have yet to really catch on inside "Destiny 2," it seems that the developers may be planning to feature more of them this year.

New clues related to the next event that could go live inside the game may have even been found already.

Over on Reddit, "ccavalero" took a look through the game's files and found that that there are new ornaments that could soon be released for specific exotic weapons.

One notable feature of these recently discovered ornaments is that they apparently feature a certain icon, and that icon just so happens to be the same one that developers used for a "Crimson Days" event held previously, as other Redditors have pointed out.

Now, the discovery of special ornaments that come complete with a familiar icon is obviously no guarantee that the "Crimson Days" event is now set to go live inside "Destiny 2," but it's hard to imagine the developers placing those things in the game if they had no real plans for them.

In the original "Destiny," the "Crimson Days" event allowed players to take on new quests and earn some Valentine's Day-themed loot. New emotes were also made available via the Eververse Store.

The event also famously featured the Broken Heart boost that could come in really handy whenever players took part in the event's special Crimson Doubles game mode.

While some players have expressed excitement over the event's potential return, others are not getting quite as hyped as they are hinting that more items could just be sold via microtransactions during the event.

For now, the developers have yet to confirm that they have the "Crimson Days" event lined up, though if they are looking to celebrate this festival, then "Destiny 2" players should be able to hear about it soon.