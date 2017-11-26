'Destiny 2' Tips and Tricks: Xur's Location and Available Exotic Items This Weekend

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promo image for "Destiny 2"

Xur will be around for a few more days in "Destiny 2" selling Exotic items. But where is he located now, and are the contents of his inventory worth the travel?

Like in the first "Destiny" game, players get the chance every weekend to collect Exotic items that include a weapon for everyone and an armor piece for each class. This feature was carried over to "Destiny 2" via the title's weekly merchant Xur, the Agent of Nine. However, players now need Legendary Shards to make transactions instead of the Strange Coins featured in the first game.

This weekend, Xur has been spotted in the Giant Scar region. Players can fast travel to his location by simply going to the Destinations menu where they should then select Io. This is the yellowish planet found to the right of Earth.

Upon opening Io's map, players then need to go over to the Giant Scar landing zone. From there, it should be easy to find the tentacled-face merchant, who will be stationed inside a small cave.

Like every weekend in the past, the weapon will cost 29 Legendary Shards while each armor piece will require 23 of them.

For this weekend, Xur carries one of the first Exotic weapons offered since "Destiny 2" was released - the Merciless fusion rifle - and many fans and gamers agree that this is one of the best weapons to have in "Destiny 2."



The weapon's perk is called Conserve Momentum, and according to its description on Bungie's official site: "Non-lethal hits with projectiles make this weapon charge faster until its wielder gets a kill." This is what makes Merciless a good purchase and a great rifle to have when fighting enemy bosses and joining raids.

Meanwhile, Guardians in the Hunter class can get the Lucky Pants leg armor. Reports do not have the best opinion of this piece of defensive equipment, however, and have even called it "fairly worthless."

On the other hand, the Titan helmet that is called the Mask of the Quiet One seems to be worth purchasing since it has a direct impact to the player's' weapons, abilities, and even health regeneration.

Lastly, Xur also offers the Warlock chest piece called Starfire Protocol that lets players get Rift energy for every kill they make using fusion grenades.

Xur will be in the same location until Tuesday, Nov. 28, at around 4 a.m. EST.