'Destiny 2' To Get a 'Major Expansion' Later This Year

"Destiny 2" is finally getting a "major expansion," although fans will have to wait until the end of 2018 to see it launch. Game publisher Activision confirmed that the follow-up to "Curse of Osiris" and another upcoming update will be a big one for the title.

Bungie and Activision have already laid out in detail the development roadmap for "Destiny 2," but there's no official word on what comes next after the fall of 2018 — that is, until Activision Blizzard confirmed during a financial update meeting with investors that "Destiny 2" will have a "major expansion" coming just before the year ends, according to Videogamer.

Bungie Humanity's last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, commander of the Red Legion.

Both developer studio and publisher have been attempting to win over a player base that has been at odds with the current direction "Destiny 2" has taken with regards to loot boxes and microtransactions, as Polygon noted.

"The sentiment is already starting to shift," said Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg during the earnings call, referring to the "Destiny 2" community's current stance. "We have a great expansion coming in May, and a major expansion coming at the end of the year, and those events have always been opportunities to re-engage our communities and win back people who have churned out," he added, hinting at big updates coming to the game later in 2018.

This new expansion could be "Destiny 2's" version of "The Taken King," the major expansion of the original game which brought a ton of new content to "Destiny." During the time of its launch, the major expansion added an entire class of enemies called the Taken as well as a new terrain setting, the Dreadnaught.

The expansion also added new raids, strikes, major class and subclass updates, new maps and additional gameplay types. The upcoming expansion for the end of 2018 could do something similar to "Destiny 2" as well, when it finally comes out later this year.