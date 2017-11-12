'Destiny 2' to Get Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro Upgrades in December

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional image for 'Destiny 2'

"Destiny 2" players on the Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro have something to look forward to this December.

As Bungie announced in a new update, players on these new consoles are in for a treat with improved lighting and 4K resolution. The update will be rolled out during the first full week of December, bringing Christmas a little earlier for "Destiny 2" fans.

Bungie revealed that they have been getting a lot of questions about improvements in the game that come with the new consoles. According to their announcement, the update will "deliver stunning gameplay with high dynamic range (HDR) lighting." The Xbox One X will also see 4K, while the PlayStation 4 Pro will see the adaptive 4K resolution.

The release of the update coincides with the launch of the "Curse of Osiris" downloadable content (DLC). The announcement comes after Bungie revealed that players with cheat software for other games will be blocked if these are running in the background. Bungie also clarified and explained in the latest post some of the missing features in "Destiny 2," such as in-game chat and the emote wheel.

Social designers M.E Chung and Steve Dolan revealed that in-game chat will be coming to the game, though they did not state a release period. Chung said that there are many factors to consider when it comes to in-game chat, and they are tackling them by importance.

"We can do a waaaaayyyyyy better job in the game to encourage players to communicate, like making more obvious public/team channels and a good time to enter (i.e., NOT when the player gains control when boots are on the ground), or letting players know about chat setting defaults up front when you start the game, or letting you know when someone is trying to whisper you, etc," Chung revealed. "These are the kinds of things we have on our backlogs, but again, everything is prioritized against all other asks."

As for the emote wheel, the social designers of the game are working hard at the feature. Fans can rest assured knowing that both the in-game chat and emote wheel are on the designer's to-do list, so it is only a matter of time before they are rolled out.

The update will be released on Dec. 5.