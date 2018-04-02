'Destiny 2' Update: Retuned Exotic Weapons and New Mobile App in the Pipeline

The "Destiny 2" developers are working hard to release new updates for the game, and right after the recently announced "Go Fast" patch, Bungie has already revealed yet another update scheduled for Wednesday, April 4. This week's release will feature upgrades to the Companion mobile app and the "Destiny 2" website itself.

The Companion App update that will be coming in a couple of days will remind long-time "Destiny" players of the previous version's mobile app, in more ways than one. On April 4, Bungie is bringing back the 3D character and equipment models for the "Destiny 2" app for Android and iOS, ones that could be dressed up to show how a player's Guardian looks like with the current gear and weapons equipped, according to Engadget.

Bungie "Destiny 2" is currently going through a content overhaul, with changes made to the players' abilities and weapons, gameplay in the Crucible, rewards in the Nightfall, and more.

This change will help players a lot when they manage their characters outside of the game, by showing in real tie how their gear and customizations look like. It's not just the player's guardians that can be previewed — the new app will be able to show weapons, ghosts and vehicles, as well.

So far, Bungie looks to be doing well schedule-wise in terms of delivering on their development roadmap, which the developer announced as part of their new commitment to bringing "Destiny 2" on par with the expectations of players.

Bungie has delivered most of their promised updates for 1.1.4 on time and is now looking to deliver the 1.2.0 update according to their schedule, as well. This next update is as major as it gets with season 3 coming up later, and Bungie has promised that the upcoming patch 1.2.0 will bring in "A New Season of Content" in time for the new season in May.

Bungie Bungie is preparing more updtes for "Destiny 2," including revamps to the Companion mobile app and the game website itself plus more updates for fireteams.

Multiplayer gameplay relies on consistent weapon tiers if it is to be balanced, and for update 1.2.0, Bungie is looking to retune Exotic weapons and other gear. In one of their latest news updates, "Destiny 2" Senior Designer Jon Weisnewski mentioned their upcoming adjustments for Sturm and Drang as an example of their sweeping changes to Exotic Weapons.

"Currently, the gameplay is focused on fast swapping, and while fun, this lacks that exotic flare we're hoping to add. Sturm is also a bit unwieldy to use, so we're addressing that, too," Weisnewski wrote in his explanation.

"Drang now has Rampage and a maxed out magazine to help rack up sidearm kills quickly. The true payoff comes in the overloaded Sturm magazine: overflow rounds in Sturm now have a damage boost of 1.8x," the game designer added, noting that the weapons' base stats will be boosted as well.

Exotic Weapons tuning was a change that was supposed to make it in the 1.1.4 update, and Bungie has now moved the revamp to the May 1.2.0 update schedule, as VG 247 noted. For now, a specific launch date for "Destiny 2" version 1.2.0 has not been revealed, although the schedule for the previous releases hints to players that the update will be out sometime around the end of May.