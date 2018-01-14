'Destiny 2' Update Roadmap 2018: Bungie Finally Doing Something About Eververse

(Photo: Facebook/DestinyTheGame) An image from "Destiny 2."

"Destiny 2" players were understandably upset with how Bungie handled Eververse in The Dawning event, in which the studio appears to have locked away rewards, requiring players to spend in-game money.

The holiday did not stop players from calling out Bungie, flooding the game's forums with complaints to fix Eververse — some even asking them to remove it altogether.

While they have accepted that Eververse will not be done away in "Destiny 2," they hope that the studio will adjust it to provide fair chances at getting rewards by working their way through them instead of just shelling out real money.

In a new blog post, Bungie wrote that they will regulate how the microtransaction works, adding that players will get better chances at earning in-game rewards.

We recognize that the scales are tipped too far towards Tess at the moment, and Eververse was never intended to be a substitute for end game content and rewards.

They are addressing the issue by making three key changes in "Destiny 2," which they detailed below:

We're shifting the balance of new content in favor of activity rewards over Bright Engrams. This includes adding Ghosts, Sparrows, and ships (to date found only in Bright Engrams) to achievement reward pools. We'll provide a gameplay path to earn Bright Engrams and all contained rewards (including Event Engrams). We'll give players more direct purchase options and make adjustments to Bright Engrams to allow players to get the items they want more often.

Bungie also detailed the content that players can expect in "Destiny 2" with the first one, which will add a Masterwork armor for increased damage reduction while using your Super, already slated for release on Jan. 30.

Thanks to the update, "Destiny 2" players can now expect "more unique and interesting" Raid rewards including mods with Raid-specific perks and the chance to get a Raid item for each major encounter.

The Raid vendor will also directly sell Leviathan and Eater of Worlds armor and weapons for purchase with Raid tokens and Legendary Shards. We are also adding a new Ghost with Raid-specific perks that has a chance to drop from the Leviathan and Eater of Worlds final encounters. We intend to return to creating more Raid and other activity-unique rewards in the future.

Players can read all about the 2018 content coming to "Destiny 2" here.