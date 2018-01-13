'Destiny 2' Xur Location Guide Jan. 12 to 16: Locating Xur and His New Items

The special vendor of "Destiny 2" returns to the game on Jan. 12 to 16. How will players find him and what are the hard-to-find items that he will be selling?

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Xur is back on "Destiny 2" this week, from Jan. 12 to 16, at the Winding Cove.

Xur drops in on the game on Friday, Jan. 12 at 5:00 p.m. GMT. He will appear at the Winding Cove at the EDZ patrol space.

To get to this place, "Destiny 2" players have to get to the Landing Zone and then head straight on the road to the front side. Players will find Xur bunking next to a broken ship. To reach this place, as its located on the side of the hill, players must climb some rocks on the right side of the area.

Xur will be selling valuable items like an exotic grenade launcher called The Colony for 29 Legendary Shards and an exotic hunter gauntlet called the Shinobu's Vow for 23 Legendary Shards. He'll also have an exotic Titan leg armor (Mk. 44 Stand Asides) and an exotic warlock helmet (The Stag) that cost 23 Legendary Shards each.

These gears cap a 305 power level for "Destiny 2" players. It's comparable to having the Cures of Osiris.

The vendor will also sell Fated Engram for 97 Legendary Shards. This helps decrypt other exotic finds. Xur also has the Three of Coins for 31 Legendary Shards. Players, however, report that this item might not work perfectly.

Xur's new weapons and armors, however, aren't exclusive. Players can also acquire them via random drops in game but it's not always a sure thing.

Seasoned players also advise buying from Xur if you still don't have the items on his bag. Otherwise, you could be spending top dollar for something that you might be able to get elsewhere in the game with some hard work.

Last week, Xur also sold special items for Guardians in "Destiny 2." The special vendor is expected to drop in each week as the game developers updated patch 1.1.1.1 recently.