'Destiny 2' Xur Locations and Items for Jan. 26 to 29

(Photo: Facebook/DestinyTheGame) An image from "Destiny 2."

Xur is back this week in "Destiny 2" and players can find the exotic item merchant over at The Rig's landing zone on Titan from Jan. 26 to 29.

Players can look for the icon on the local map in the game's Director guide to easily find the infamous seller and avail of his goods.

Xur has a lot in store for "Destiny 2" players. They can get the Sweet Business auto rifle for 29 Legendary Shards. With this exotic minigun, gamers can take advantage of the perk called Payday that allows it to hold up to 99 bullets and increased hip fire accuracy.

Another perk this exotic item gets players is Business Time, which boost its range and rate of fire when gamers hold down the weapon's trigger.

For 23 Legendary Shards, Hunters of "Destiny 2" can get the Graviton Forfeit, a helmet from "Curse of Osiris," the expansion from the first game.

However, it has a new perk in the current title called Vanishing Shadow, which basically prolongs the length of the wielder's invisibility skills and recharge melee ability quickly.

For the same price of 23 Legendary Shards, Titans in "Destiny 2" can also pick up Dunemarchers boots while Warlocks can avail of the Skull of Dire Ahamkara helmet.

Xur is also bringing with him much pricier items if players would want to shell out some more. There is the Fated Engram for 97 Legendary Shards and Three of Coins for 32 Legendary Shards.

Each of the items Xur has on offer is at a maximum power level of 305. The base power is at 300 in addition to the Legendary mod that raises the value by five. This means that players are to make sure their character is at the highest level before they make any transactions with Xur.

"Destiny 2" players can catch Xur at The Rig up to Jan. 29.