'Destiny 2': Xur's Location and Gear for Nov. 10 Weekend

Starting this Friday with "Destiny 2," the cloaked vendor Xur should be hanging around Nessus, near a tree by the Watcher's Grave spawn point.

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional image for Bungie's 'Destiny 2'

Friday means it is time to pay the exotic item merchant another visit. He will be at Nessus by the Watcher's Grave. Once players spawn, they should head straight towards the two white pillars. Xur will be settled on his tree, slightly to his right.

Xur is back with a new weapon and gear, and this week, his must-have item is the Prospector, which gives the Excavator the ability to detonate several grenades simultaneously as soon as one drops the trigger.

When this grenade launcher is paired up with a large magazine, it will be perfect for clearing out crowds and taking down bosses. Other perks include the Augmented Drum and Full Auto Trigger System. The Prospector is best for those who want to be armed with a weapon as destructive as a rocket launcher that is meant for close range attacks. It will cost 29 Legendary Shards.

Another item being offered this week is the Foetracer helmet for Hunters. It comes with the Relentless Tracker ability, which allows players to mark their enemies. Targets will face more damage, especially those with already depleted health.

For Titans, the Insurmountable Skullfort Helmet with Transfusion Matrix ability is available. It restores health and melee energy upon Arc kills.

Last but not the least, Warlocks have the chance to complete the Cerebral Uplink perk with the Eye of Another World. It improves regeneration speed of grenade, melee, and rift abilities.

Each of the three helmets cost 23 Legendary Shards. Players should be able to find Xur on the aforementioned spot until Tuesday, the weekly reset.

Bungie's online-only multiplayer shooter game "Destiny 2" is currently available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.