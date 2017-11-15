'Detective Conan' Episode 881 Spoilers: Conan Goes on a Trip to the Beach, Ends Up With a New Mystery

TMS Official Site Promotional image for the long-running detective anime series “Detective Conan,” based on the long-running manga series created by Gosho Aoyama.

Conan Edogawa's path is about to cross yet again with someone from Shinichi Kudo's past on the next episode of the Japanese mystery anime series, "Detective Conan."

About a decade ago, a much younger and un-shrunken Shinichi met Shuichi Akai along with his brother, Shukichi Haneda, his sister Masumi Sera, and his mother Mary Sera. At present, an incident happens wherein a car suddenly drives through the rails and plummets down a cliff into the sea. Shuichi will try to save the passengers of the submerged car, however, one man will die instantaneously.

And amidst the mystery of what seems to be a bagful of stolen branded watches, Conan discovers the truth behind Masumi and what she knows about him. How will this impending realization affect Conan's present and her interactions with Masumi and her family?

The preview for the episode titled "The Magician of the Waves, Part One" also teases some new and familiar faces who will play a part in the eventual resolution of the upcoming mystery.

On the other hand, an interview conducted by Manga Tokyo with the anime and movie series producer Michihiko Suwa reveals that in order to keep the focus on the mystery in each episode, they take care to follow such rules as using the term "body" as opposed to "corpse," and making the blood look black instead of red.

They also refrain from depicting any form of violence on the screen, if it's not at all necessary to advance the mystery-solving narrative of each episode.

"We avoid showing scenes of a knife stabbing somebody or a bullet hitting victims, as long as they aren't related to the tricks of a mystery," Suwa said, further adding that since the series airs in the evening in Japan, they do not want to end up offending anyone who may be having their dinner while watching the television, especially those who may not be fans of anime.

"Detective Conan" airs on Saturdays at 6 p.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.