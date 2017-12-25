TMS Official Site Promotional image for the long-running detective anime series “Detective Conan,” based on the long-running manga series created by Gosho Aoyama.

The long-running Japanese crime-mystery anime series, "Detective Conan," may have just aired its final episode for 2017, but it is all set to return on the first Saturday of the new year with an episode featuring yet another brush-up with the incredibly sly Phantom Thief, Kaito Kid.

In the preview for the episode titled "Kaito Kid and the Trick Box (Part 1)," Subaru Okiya mentions the name of Samizu Kichiemon, which is enough a hint for Conan to suspect that the Phantom Thief may be close by.

The late Samizu was a doll maker who made a name for himself during the Bakumatsu Era for creating elaborate and dangerous mechanical contraptions designed to guard extremely precious items such as the legendary jewels that are being targeted by Kaito Kid.

The video then shows Jirokichi Suzuki, who has made it his life goal to catch the Phantom Thief in the act by collecting these legendary jewels and setting them out as traps.

However, the synopsis for the episode reveals that Jirokichi will enlist Conan and his crew's help to open a particular box that contains a moonstone known as the Luna Memoria, as well as a diary that the owner, Kimika Tomoyose, has once shared with her deceased husband.

It turns out that the paper, which contains the method on how to open the box, has been caught inside one of the 10,000 books that have been donated by Jirokichi.

Will Conan be able to figure out a way to open the box before Kaito Kid, who has disguised himself as someone close to Conan, gets to it first? Who has Kaito Kid disguised himself as, and will Conan be able to unmask him before it's too late?

"Detective Conan" returns with episode 887 on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.