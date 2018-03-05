Meitantei Conan Official Movie Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-mystery anime film, “Meitantei Conan: Zero no Shikkounin (Detective Conan: Zero’s Executioner),” also known as “Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer.” It is the 22nd animated film in the long-running franchise created by Gosho Aoyama.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese action-mystery anime film, "Meitantei Conan: Zero no Shikkounin (Detective Conan: Zero's Executioner)," also known as "Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer."

The 90-second video is currently streaming on TOHO's official YouTube channel. It previews the film's ending theme song titled, "ZERO," which is performed by Masaharu Fukuyama.

YouTube/ 東宝MOVIEチャンネル

The film will serve as a sequel to the film series' 20th installment titled, "Meitantei Conan: Junkoku no Nightmare (Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare)." It will center on Tooru Amuro, a.k.a. agent Zero, from the Chiyoda Division of the National Police Agency Security Bureau Security Planning. He is working undercover in the Black Organization.

Police chief Hyoe Kuroda will also be making his first appearance in a "Detective Conan" film. He is rumored to be an agent codenamed Rum in the Black Organization.

The film will also feature the arrest of Kogoro Mori following a sudden explosion at Tokyo Summit's giant Edge of Ocean facility. Amuro's shadow appears at the sight, which puts him in a rather questionable position since he also goes by two other identities: Rei Furuya, who is Kogoro's apprentice; and Bourbon, the Black Organization member.

It will be up to Conan Edogawa to conduct his own investigation in order to prove Kogoro's innocence. However, for some reason, Amuro gets in his way.

Yuzuru Tachibana will be directing the film, which will also feature Aya Ueto's voice as a character named Kyoko Tachibana, the lawyer representing Kogoro. This will mark Ueto's second appearance in the franchise, her first being a 2006 episode of the television anime series wherein she played as herself.

Daikichi Hakata will be voicing a character named Fumikazu Haba, who is a deceased judicial intern and is also Kyoko's former colleague.

"Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer" opens on Friday, April 13, in Japan.