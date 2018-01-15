'Detective Pikachu' 3DS Game to Get a Worldwide Release

"Detective Pikachu," the quirky 3DS game where the mouse Pokémon is a grizzled, coffee-loving crime solver, is heading to a worldwide launch. Starting Mar. 23, Nintendo 3DS players can now play Tim and the talking Pikachu in English.

This global release comes just in time for the "Detective Pikachu" live action movie, which is now in active production, starring Justice Smith as Tim, the pre-teen human of the pair, while Ryan Reynolds does his take on a talking, mystery-busting Pikachu.

Pokémon official website A special Pikachu and his friend Tim uncover the mysteries of Ryme City in "Detective Pikachu" for systems in the Nintendo 3DS family.

The original "Detective Pikachu" first launched in late 2016 as a Japanese exclusive, and this March will mark the first time the game is coming out for Western audiences in English. In the game, Tim is trying to find his father when he comes across the gruff, gadget-wielding Pikachu that's just a bit different than the usual electric mouse.

"Along the way, experience over 150 fun-filled animated cutscenes starring this unique Pikachu, providing helpful hints or talking up a storm. You can also tap the extra-large Detective Pikachu amiibo™ figure to access all cutscenes up until the current chapter played," Nintendo explained in the game's website, and this particular amiibo is a bit different than the usual, as well.

The "Detective Pikachu" amiibo does not only come with a brown hunting cap, it also stands almost twice as tall as the regular "Super Smash Bros." Pikachu amiibo, as Polygon pointed out. In fact, the base of this amiibo is large enough to cover a Nintendo 3DS screen on its own. This new amiibo also comes handy by alerting players to "Pika Prompts," hints that lead to clues in the game.

The trailer below features Tim and Detective Pikachu as they run around, finding clues and stopping Pokémon criminals. "Detective Pikachu" is coming to the U.S. and Europe for the Nintendo 3DS on Mar. 23.