'Detective Pikachu' Latest News: Bill Nighy and Chris Geere Join Film's Growing Cast

Nintendo/Pokémon A special Pikachu and his friend Tim uncover the mysteries of Ryme City in "Detective Pikachu" for systems in the Nintendo 3DS family.

With the production of Legendary's "Detective Pikachu" already underway, new casting reports are starting to emerge. Just a week after production kicked off, the film has added two more actors to join its cast, which is led by "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds as the titular character.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Bill Nighy and Chris Geere are also coming aboard. However, details about their roles in the movie are still unknown and how big their roles in the movie remains a mystery.

Aside from Reynolds, Nighy and Geere are also joining Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton in the "Detective Pikachu" cast. In the upcoming film, Smith plays Tim Goodman, the human protagonist who teams up with Reynolds' Pikachu as he begins his search for his missing father. In the Pokemon world, Pikachu is a creature who claims to understand humans and considers himself a great detective.

Before the news about Nighy and Geere joining the "Detective Pikachu" cast surfaced, it was revealed last week that Newton is also joining the cast of the film as a "sassy journalist." She will cross paths with Pikachu and Tim Goodman and help them out on their first cast together.

Earlier last month, it was also confirmed that Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe would have a role in the film. His character, Detective Yoshida, was created especially for the film and was not in the original video game. This is reportedly just one of the aspects where the film will differ from the video game. The other one is that in the video game, the storyline about Tim Goodman's missing father was not featured. Also, in the game, he and Pikachu only solved crimes around the city together but were never in search of his missing father.

Directed by Rob Letterman, "Detective Pikachu" arrives in theaters on May 10, 2019.