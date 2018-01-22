'Detective Pikachu' Movie Adds Ken Watanabe to Cast

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files Cast member Japanese actor Ken Watanabe arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Memoirs of a Geisha" at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood in this December 4, 2005 file photo.

"The Last Samurai" actor Ken Watanabe is the latest to join the cast of Legendary's upcoming "Detective Pikachu" movie. Not much is currently known about Watanabe's role but he will reportedly be playing a brand new character created specifically for the movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Watanabe will be slipping into the shoes of Detective Yoshida whose name suggests will likely play a big role in the film. Whether he will aid the film's protagonist in their sleuthing adventure or be revealed as one of their adversaries is still to be seen.

The series centers on Justice Smith's character Tim Goodman, who learns that his father has been kidnapped. This leads the youngster to team up with the eponymous Detective Pikachu, an intelligent Pikachu that can communicate with humans, to be played by "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds.

Together, they will be joined by Kathryn Newton's character, who is said to be a "sassy journalist" who helps both Tim and Detective Pikachu on their case. The role of Tim's father has yet to be filled but considering how fast the cast is coming together, it probably wouldn't take long before fans for fans to hear about it.

There were also reports of big action stars joining the cast with Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg among those included in Legendary's wish list. So far however, it is currently unclear if both actors will appear in the film.

The "Detective Pikachu" movie is set to begin production this October with filming set to take place in London. Director Rob Letterman will helm the film, working with a screenplay drafted by Nicole Perlman ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and Alex Hirsch ("Gravity Falls").

They will be joined by Mary Parent and Cale Boyter who are producing for Legendary, with Joe Caracciolo Jr. and Pokemon's Tsunekazu Ishihara serving as executive producers. Legendary's Alexandra Mendes will also serve on the film as co-producer.

The "Detective Pikachu" movie is set to premiere on May 10, 2019.