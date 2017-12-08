'Detective Pikachu' Movie News: Ryan Reynolds To Star As Lead Character

Reuters/Brendan McDermid Actor Ryan Reynolds arrives for the premiere of "Deadpool" in New York, February 8, 2016.

Yes it's official, Ryan Reynolds has cast as the titular character in the upcoming "Detective Pikachu" live-action film. The "Deadpool" actor will play the self-styled investigator who will take on the job of finding a kidnapped parent.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds will star in the latest big-screen adaptation of the wildly popular Japanese gaming franchise alongside co-stars Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton. The actor's role will be "motion-capture in nature" suggesting that he will play and likely voice a CGI (computer-generated imagery) version of the popular Pokemon.

If his performance in "Deadpool" is to be any guide, Reynolds is probably the perfect actor to have a lot of weird fun with this role. Of course he will have to tone down on the profanity with regards to film's target audience.

Reynolds already has past experience lending his voice to animated characters, having appeared in FOX's "Family Guy" as well as DreamWorks Animation's "The Croods." Of course, Pikachu can only say his own name but Reynolds might still mutter curse words under his breath and mock everything in sight.

Of course not everyone is elated that Reynolds got the role as the film's lead role. Back when it was announced that an English version of "Detective Pikachu" was in the works, many fans got together to dreamcast the perfect star: Danny DeVito.

But while fans saw DeVito as the perfect Pikachu, the actor wasn't really that into Pokemon. In fact, when asked about the possibility, he literally said "no" even went on to ask, "What the F is a Pokémon?" But while fans' dreams that DeVito will be the next Pikachu have been dashed, the studio probably got the next best thing in Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds and the rest of the cast are set to begin filming in London with Rob Letterman serving as director. More details about the upcoming "Detective Pikachu" have yet to be announced.