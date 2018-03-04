'Detroit: Become Human' Latest News: Upcoming PlayStation 4 Exclusive's Release Date Announced

"Detroit: Become Human" has an official release date set for May this year, three years after the game was first announced. The upcoming title is coming out exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and Quantic Dream's latest will feature three stories about androids and human society.

The game, which Quantic Dream Director David Cage calls the "most ambitious title to date" for the studio, will be coming out on May 25. "Detroit: Become Human" will be following the stories of three androids who were designed to work closely with humans, and are cast into conflict when they start thinking independently, then begin to feel emotions, as the PlayStation blog announcement sums up the game.

Sony Interactive/Quantic Dreams In the near-future metropolis of Detroit, a city transformed by the development of androids, players the on the role of Kara as she deals with the conflict between humans and machines.

Like many sci-fi stories involving androids and human society in the near future, "Detroit: Become Human" will feature the city in a dystopian light, where persecution and violence are common not only against synthetics but also other human beings as well.

One story features Connor, a prototype model assigned to help human investigators, and one detective, in particular, to solve cases involving his fellow androids. The other story, and one of the more controversial ones in recent video games as it concerns domestic abuse, will have the android Kara running away with a girl she was taking care of.

The final story, and an overarching one at that, is how Markus becomes the leader of an android revolution in the city of Detroit. All stories will be shaped by the choices made by the player, with their outcome determined by each decision no matter how small they seem.

The video below is the latest trailer of "Detroit: Become Human," as Quantic Dream presented the title during the PGW 2017 in October last year. The game will be coming out later on May 25 and will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4.