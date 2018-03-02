'Detroit: Become Human' News: Release Date Announced, Will Launch in Late May

Quantic Dream Connor is one of the three protagonists that players will control in "Detroit: Become Human."

After more than two years since it was first revealed, Quantic Dream's next major title, "Detroit: Become Human," finally has a release date.

Starting May 25, players will be able to experience the life and hardships of, not just one, but three androids who suddenly awaken to human emotions as they try to change the harsh world they live in.

David Cage, renowned director and writer for Quantic Dream, announced the final release date for their upcoming thriller on Sony's official PlayStation blog.

"We are proud to announce that Detroit: Become Human now has an official release date: on May 25th, you will finally have the chance to get your hands on Quantic Dream's most ambitious title to date," he wrote.

Just like many of Cage's previous works, players will experience the world of "Detroit" through several different perspectives. In this case, Cage introduces three androids, all of which have begun to go through strange changes.

Connor, who was previously demonstrated at 2017's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), is a prototype designed to assist the police in solving android-related cases. Kara, the star of the trailer from 2017's Paris Games Week, becomes a fugitive after she empathizes with a girl that was facing abuse. Finally, Markus, as seen in a trailer from E3, seems to be a revolutionary who will pave the way for a new world for androids.

Unlike most other games, "Detroit: Become Human" puts heavy emphasis on narrative and player agency. The smallest decisions that the player makes could have the largest of consequences and, as Cage describes it, no two playthroughs are ever perfectly the same.

Characters that become staunch allies in one run could just as easily immediately die without doing anything in another. And if "Detroit" is anything like some of the company's older projects, it is entirely possible for main characters to die halfway through the story while the others move on.

Cage boasts that "Detroit: Become Human" is their most ambitious game yet, but only time will tell just what that means regarding its quality and reception. The game will launch on May 25, 2018 exclusive to the PlayStation 4.