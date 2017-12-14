Detroit Lions Roster, Injury News 2017: Center Travis Swanson Sidelined Due to Another Concussion

(Photo: Reuters/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson (64) celebrates with wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field, Sept. 10, 2017.

Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson has been placed on the National Football League's (NFL) concussion protocol once again after he told the team he was experiencing concussion symptoms following their 24–21 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday.

"After the game, he went to the doctors," Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said on Tuesday, via the Detroit News. "He was exhibiting some issues, they evaluated him and thus they had to put him in (protocol), which he's in today. You probably won't see him out at practice this afternoon," he continued.

Swanson actually played the entire game on Sunday so people have to wonder if he hid the concussion from team doctors. Caldwell has admitted that it's hard for him to assess if players like Swanson were reluctant to self-report symptoms.

"We've had a couple issues where symptoms showed up after the games and players came in and talked with doctors," Swanson stated, according to ESPN. "I do think if they are feeling something, they'll let them know," he added.

Players don't want to be taken out of a game, but they have to understand that they are putting their long-term health in danger by staying on the field.

Lions right guard T.J. Lang played every snap in their week nine victory over the Green Bay Packers as well, and he said the symptoms didn't manifest until says after the game.

In any case, the NFL concussion protocol has been under heavy scrutiny throughout the season because of its flaws. Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage was even allowed to return to the field last Sunday after he took a brutal hit.

However, Caldwell thinks the league has been taking this issue seriously and they are doing everything they can to make improvements.

"I think everything evolves," Caldwell said, according to the Detroit News. "I do think everything gets examined, particularly in that area, constantly in our league," he continued.