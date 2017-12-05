Detroit Lions Roster, Injury News 2017: Matthew Stafford Suffers Hand Injury; X-Rays Negative

(Photo: Reuters/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Nov. 6, 2017.

The good news is that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not break his right hand after linebacker Terrell Suggs accidentally stepped on it midway through the fourth quarter of their 44–20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The bad news is that his hand is really sore right now and he may miss some time because of the injury.

"It was a pretty nasty bruise, but it looked normal," Stafford said after the game, via ESPN. "No break in there at this point," he continued.

However, Stafford's throwing hand was heavily bandaged when he spoke with reporters and he admitted that he has felt some "burning nerve pain."

Stafford did not talk to the media during the Lions' the open locker room session on Monday, but three of the fingers on his throwing hand were heavily taped and there appeared to be some swelling.

The Pro Bowl quarterback also declined to talk about his injured hand during an appearance on WJR 760 AM's the "Mitch Albom Show" on Monday.

"I know you guys hate it but I have to say it," Stafford said, according to ESPN. "You can check the report. That's really honestly all I got at the moment, to tell you the truth, to be honest," he added.

Stafford injured the middle finger on his throwing hand last year and it clearly bothered him. This time, three of his fingers are sore, so the Lions have to be worried.

"I'm not certain," Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said on Monday when he was asked if it would affect Stafford's ability to throw the ball. "Just kind of see how that goes to be honest with you. Obviously any time that you're dealing with the throwing hand, it's not going to be easy. We'll see how he heals," he continued.