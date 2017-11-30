Detroit Lions Safety Tavon Wilson to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Shoulder Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports) Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is tackled by Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) during the first half at Ford Field, Oct 8, 2017.

Tavon Wilson's season has officially come to an end.

The Detroit Lions have announced that their starting strong safety is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the damage on his ailing left shoulder and he has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The team has already placed Wilson on the injured reserve list.

"It's just like anything else you know. The guys that regardless of who it is, the guys that you lose, that you don't want to lose, but you're always going to have somebody be able to step up and step in and get it done," Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said on Monday, via the team's official website.

"But obviously, he's been a vital part of what we do and he's done a great job for us, so we'll see what happens," he added.

Wilson originally injured his left shoulder in training camp, and he aggravated it during their week two game against the New York Giants. Wilson would only miss one game after he reinjured his shoulder, but from then on, he would frequently wear a no-contact red jersey during practices.

Wilson would aggravate the injury for a third time in the third quarter of the Lions' loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday, and now he's done for the season.

The former University of Illinois standout will finish the season with 55 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

In his absence, second-year safety Miles Killebrew is expected to get the start at strong safety, and Caldwell thinks he's ready to step up his game.

"He's coming along. He's making steps forward and he's coming," Caldwell stated, according to the Lions' official website.

Killebrew has recorded 32 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and five passes defended in 11 games (three starts) this season.