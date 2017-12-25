Detroit Pistons NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Avery Bradley Likely to Return on Jan. 1

(Photo: Reuters/Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports) Dec 8, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley (22) dribbles defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley is inching closer to a return from a right hip/groin injury.

Aside from a right adductor strain, Bradley is also dealing with a pubic stress injury and he had to sit out the team's last four games. Pistons president of basketball operations/head coach Stan Van Gundy has suggested that the injury is similar to a sports hernia, which may require surgery, but it seems Bradley's condition isn't that bad because Van Gundy's hoping to get him back at around New Year.

"Avery feels like he's getting better, as is. He didn't want to do anything more evasive, and feels better right now with the treatment that's going on. We're hopeful to have him back around the first of the year," Van Gundy said, via the Detroit Free Press.

Bradley has proven himself to be one of the league's top perimeter defenders in the past few seasons, but he has been asked to do more on the offensive end this season.

In his absence, the Pistons had to lean on guard Reggie Jackson and forward Tobias Harris more on offense since Andre Drummond isn't really known for his ability to score. However, Jackson and Harris have been struggling lately, so they need to bring Bradley back as soon as possible.

"We've been unfortunate," Van Gundy stated, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"We've got one of our top three scorers hurt, and two of the other ones going through slumps at the same time. Hopefully, they can break out. In the meantime, our defense has to keep us in games and give us a chance to win," he continued.

In 28 games this season, Bradley is averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. He's also shooting 42.5 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 81.7 percent from the free-throw line.