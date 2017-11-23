Detroit Tigers MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Mets and Angels Interested in Acquiring Ian Kinsler

(Photo: Reuters/Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler (3) celebrates as he hits a home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, April 20, 2017.

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler seems to be drawing a lot of trade interest this offseason.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels have already had preliminary discussions with the Tigers regarding a potential trade involving Kinsler.

"Kinsler, 35, is an appealing trade candidate, despite coming off his worst offensive season," Morosi said in his report.

"Kinsler has a no-trade clause that allows him to block deals to 10 teams and has adjusted the list since the end of this past season, one source said. Kinsler has not made clear whether he intends to use the no-trade clause as leverage to negotiate a contract extension with a new team, or block a move to a club that intends to use him at third base," he added.

Morosi also noted that Kinsler's desire to win the World Series "could override those considerations."

The Tigers already parted ways with key players like Justin Verlander, Justin Upton, Justin Wilson, Alex Avila and J.D. Martinez before the trade deadline last season, so they may as well trade Kinsler to the highest bidder this offseason.

They don't really have to hold on to him if they want to undergo a full rebuild. The club should get a good haul of prospects in return for the four-time All-Star.

Kinsler struggled badly last season and he ended the campaign with a 0.236/0.313/0.412 slash line. Those numbers are all career-lows. He also had 52 runs batted in and 22 home runs in 613 plate appearances.

His numbers may have taken a significant dive last season, but he's still a reliable second baseman and he can definitely make an impact if he joins a contender.

Kinsler has only one year left on his contract with an $11 million base salary, so the Tigers can shop him as a cheap rental option.