Detroit Tigers Unable to Close a Deal with Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Chris Tillman

Reuters/ Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos hits a broken bat against the Chicago White Sox back in 2015.

After finishing fifth in the American League Central with 64 wins and 98 losses, the Detroit Tigers are hoping for a comeback this 2018. Also, it looks like the Tigers were not able to close a deal with pitcher Chris Tillman who decided to stay with the Baltimore Orioles.

The trade rumors between the Tigers and right-hander Tillman are quite interesting. There were reports on Monday that the Tigers are still interested in Tillman, but it was then confirmed the same day that the pitcher is staying with the Baltimore.

Tillman will remain with the Orioles after signing a one-year major league contract. There are still no new reports about other Tigers' prospect for the upcoming season.

According to a report by Bless You Boys, the Tigers will become a strong contender for 2018 by filling its roster with talented players. According to report, the Tigers might consider recruiting players like catcher Jonathan Lucroy, Carlos Gomez, Neil Walker, Jaime Garcia, and more. However, the Tigers so far agreed to terms with a few players like pitchers Travis Wood, James Russell, and Matt West with minor league contracts.

Fans in Detroit are now waiting for new announcements if the team still has new prospects to recruit or will they push on with the roster they have now. Tigers' supporters are also hopeful for the team's future this coming season despite not being able to ink a deal with Tillman and other earlier prospects.

There are mixed speculations about the Tigers' fate in 2018 with some saying the team will do fine, while others suggesting a bad year.

The Tigers will start with Spring Training against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Up next will be the Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Blue Jays.