'Deus Ex' Series Will Not Be Discontinued; New Installment Already on the Agenda

(Photo: Square Enix) A screenshot from "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided."

Gamers have not seen the last of action role-playing first-person shooter stealth series "Deus Machina" after all.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda debunked the reports that the franchise has met its untimely end after the latest installment released last year, "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided," did not perform as well as they hoped.

We have never said anything about discontinuing that title but for some reason that's the rumor out on the market.

He described "Deus Ex" as a "very important franchise" for Square Enix, which indicates that it is something they would want to keep. In fact, he revealed that they are "already internally discussing and exploring what we want do with the next installment of it."

Matsuda did imply in his remarks that followed that it might be a while before a new "Deus Ex" game will see the light of day, explaining that the resources available to Eidos Montreal, the developer behind the series, could only do so much and it seems that they are focusing on other offerings at the moment.

What I can say is Eidos Montreal has always developed "Deus Ex," and the issue is we do not have limitless resources. We have several big titles that we work with and that's partly a factor in what our line-up looks like. Of course, it would be ideal if we could work on all of them all of the time, but the fact of the matter is some titles have to wait their turn. The reason there isn't a Deus Ex right now is just a product of our development line-up because there are other titles we are working on.

Either way, fans do not have to worry about "Deus Ex" biting the dust anytime soon. The question now is when the follow-up to "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" will arrive.