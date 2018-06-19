Developers Reveal How Long It May Take Players to Finish 'Octopath Traveler'

Developers also share more about different ways players can go about completing the game

Twitter/NintendoUK The eight protagonists of "Octopath Traveler"

Game length is an important consideration for many gamers before they pick up a certain title, particularly when it comes to RPGs.

Games can't be too short in a way that players may feel as though they didn't get their money's worth, and some may not prefer them to be overly lengthy because they may lack the time to finish those kinds of titles.

Developers routinely want to strike a balance with regards to the length of the games they are offering, and with "Octopath Traveler," it seems like the people working on it have found the sweet spot.

Speaking recently to Dengeki Online, Square Enix's Masashi Takahashi and Acquire's Keisuke Miyauchi discussed how much time players may need to finish the game, Siliconera reported.

According to Takahashi, if players finish the stories of all eight main characters as expected but still just stick to the main storylines, then they will probably be done with the game after around 50-60 hours of playing.

Now, if players decide that they want to see everything inside the game including all of the optional content, then it may take them 80-100 hours to completely finish.

Those are about the standard game lengths for RPGs these days, so fans familiar with the genre should not be surprised with the amount of content featured in "Octopath Traveler."

The developers are also not planning to add DLC or a New Game Plus option, meaning those expected game lengths are going to remain applicable moving forward.

Once players start the game, they will be asked to choose from one of the eight available main characters.

According to the game's Wiki, the available protagonists are Cyrus Albright, Primrose Azelhart, Ophilia Clement, Tressa Colozone, Olberic Eisenberg, Alfyn Greengrass, H'aanit and Therion. Gameplay options and stories vary significantly from one character to the next, so players may want to check those out for themselves.

The developers also revealed that players can go through the game without recruiting additional characters if that is what they want to do.

"Octopath Traveler" will be officially released for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.