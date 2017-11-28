'Devil May Cry 5' Leak Reveals Release Date, Characters, Storyline, and More

Details on video game director Hideaki Itsuno's up and coming project, "Devil May Cry V," have been revealed in a massive leak. Its alleged release date, characters, and storyline were divulged.

Steam/Devil May Cry Promotional photo for 'Devil May Cry'

The "Devil May Cry" community took to the ResetEra forums to share the information, which they have been holding onto for some time now. In the post, they confirmed that the new project Itsuno is working on for Capcom is the fifth major installment of the hit hack and slash video game "Devil May Cry." The developer is reportedly working on the game alongside teams who have worked previous titles in the franchise as well as the team behind "Dragon's Dogma."

"Devil May Cry V" might conclude the "sons of Sparda" storyline. Several characters should be playable, including Dante and Nero. A third playable character, who may or may not be new to the franchise, is said to be a bearer of immense power.

The community member who made the announcement indicated that they waited through E3, TGS, and Paris Games, hoping that Itsuno himself would unveil the project.

Since it is already Nov. and no official statements about the title have been issued, the community took initiative and planned on delivering the information themselves after the PlayStation Experience/Capcom Cup event. It takes place next month. But because a few details about the project have already leaked, the group decided to make the big reveal earlier to avoid unsavory rumors about the much-anticipated title.

Sony is allegedly supporting the game's development, financially. The extent of it, however, is unclear. Additionally, the community claims that there will be some sort of PlayStation exclusivity involved. The title could either be PS4 exclusive or a timed exclusive, as of now gamers can only assume since details are scarce

The title was allegedly scheduled for release in November 2018, but has been pushed back to early 2019. It should debut sometime between April 2018 and March 2019.