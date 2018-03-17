'Devil May Cry' Director Really Wants Classic Hack and Slash Game's Remake

Capcom A screenshot from "Devil May Cry HD Collection"

Hideki Kamiya is serious about remaking "Devil May Cry."

For the second time this year, the director of the 2001 hit took to Twitter to let publisher Capcom know that he is up for bringing the game back with some upgrades.

"If we remake the [first] 'DMC,' we're confident about making it the most amazing hack [and] slash ever. How do you like it, Capcom?" he tweeted.

Gamers were quick to get behind Kamiya, hoping that they will convince the studio to be on board. From the looks of it, there is still quite the following for "Devil May Cry" even 17 years after its initial release.

This does not come as a surprise, seeing that it was hailed one of the best and most innovative video games of all time, which helped it stand the test of time.

Those who played the original iteration of "Devil May Cry" almost a couple of decades ago have expressed excitement towards the idea of experiencing the hack and slash action game once again with new elements and enhanced visuals.

Back in January, Kamiya said that it is "about time" for "Devil May Cry" to get a "game design revision." He pitched a change in style altogether, envisioning it as "the new 'God of War.'"

"Looking at current global trends and the amazing graphics in recent Capcom games, the next DMC game could do with a full model change," he tweeted at that time.

"Instead of being an anime-style hack [and] slash, maybe Capcom will turn 'DMC5' into a realistic, cinematic action game...?" he went on to say.

While many gamers want to see the original "Devil May Cry" remade, not a lot of them are too keen about changing the series into cinematic action, as seen in the responses to the latter tweets.

At the moment, however, nothing is set in stone yet. For now, players can get their classic "Devil May Cry" fix by picking up "Devil May Cry HD Collection," which includes the first three games. It is available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.