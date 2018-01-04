'Devil May Cry' Director Says His New Game Is Almost Finished

Steam/Devil May Cry Promotional photo for 'Devil May Cry'

Hideaki Itsuno has announced that the development of his yet unnamed project is coming to a close. The "Devil May Cry" and "Dragon's Dogma" director once apologized for not revealing his new game but gave renewed hope that fans will finally get to see his upcoming title soon.

"Happy new year! I am sorry that I cannot present a new project last year," Itsuno wrote on his Twitter page. "The development of the project is now under climax. I am making a great game so please expect it."

Itsuno first revealed that he is working on a new game almost two years ago. He also apologized to fans for missing out on last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo saying that development is going smoothly for his new title.

However, that didn't stop the internet from speculating on what the finished product may be. One of the most popular theories is that it's an internally developed "Devil May Cry 5," an idea that has been continually stoked by alleged leaks and rumors.

According to an earlier post on the forum ResetEra, user Son of Sparda shared information he was given by an anonymous user which contained a number of story, development and gameplay details. The ResetEra team was unable to verify said information and as such treated is a mere speculation.

The rumored "Devil May Cry 5" will reportedly be connected to the original game rather than a reboot by Ninja Theory. It will also see the return of many of the game's production staff including cinematics director Yuji Shimomura and voice actors Reuben Langdon, Johnny Yong Bosch, and Dan Southworth who voiced Dante, Nero, and Vergil, respectively.

The game will reportedly follow the events after "Devil May Cry 4" but before "Devil May Cry 2," which remains the chronologically latest game in the series. The rumor also suggests that Dante, Nero, and Vergil will all be playable, taking on the "Prince of Darkness," Mundus, whom we saw in the original "Devil May Cry" as well as Ninja Theory's game.