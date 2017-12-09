'Devil May Cry' HD Collection Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC

Steam/Devil May Cry Promotional photo for 'Devil May Cry'

Capcom has announced that the "Devil May Cry" HD Collection is headed to new platforms early next year. The publisher broke the news during The Game Awards revealing that the games will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 13, 2018.

They will be joining "Devil May Cry 4" and "DMC: Devil May Cry" which have already been released on the aforementioned platforms. The collection will be available both digitally and on retail for $30 USD.

The collection includes all three titles namely "Devil May Cry," "Devil May Cry 2," and "Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening" Special Edition. Capcom did not reveal much in terms of changes to the games. However, it's probably safe to say that all three games will feature improved graphics and gameplay. One thing Capcom did proudly announce is that all three titles will be running at 60 fps (frames per second) on all platforms.

The "Devil May Cry" HD Collection was first released back in 2012 on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. At the time, it was greeted with a positive reception with IGN's stating that it's "an exciting piece of gaming history and worth checking out."

The game's announcement comes as rumors began circulating that a fifth "Devil May Cry" title might be on the way. While Capcom has yet to announce any detail regarding this speculation, the circumstances of the "Devil May Cry" HD Collection announcement do point in that direction.

Nintendo recently announced that it will be releasing "Bayonetta 1" and "Bayonetta 2" for the Nintendo Switch during The Game Awards. The announcement was accompanied by the big reveal of a third "Bayonetta" title in the works.

Of course, this is just speculation and it could have been mere coincidence that Capcom decided to make its own big announcement during the same event. But as they say, where there's smoke there's fire. Just be sure to take every tidbit of information with a grain of salt.