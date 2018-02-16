'Devil May Cry' to Be Offered for Free for Twitch Prime Subscribers Later This Month

"Devil May Cry," the game that started it all for the series, is now offered free for anyone with a Twitch Prime subscription. Capcom announced the giveaway in its blog, where it also reminded readers to log in to their Twitch Prime account on Feb. 27 to claim the game for the PC.

As Capcom also reminded "Devil May Cry" fans, the upcoming "Devil May Cry HD Collection" is coming in just a month for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The company is also letting fans Twitch Prime subscribers a preview of the collection by giving the very first "Devil May Cry" game, which will be part of the upcoming HD bundle, for free.

Capcom The first "Devil May Cry" originally launched back in 2001 for PlayStation 2..

Twitch TV Prime members can log in to their account to claim the PC version of "Devil May Cry," as Capcom announced in their blog post on Tuesday, Feb. 13. While Twitch Prime is a paid service, users can get a free account by either signing up for Amazon Prime, or signing up for a free trial at Twitchprime.com.

It has been 17 years since "Devil May Cry" first launched in 2001 for the PlayStation 2, and its graphics may have fallen behind based on today's standards, as Gamespot notes. Still, it's the definitive title that has set the tone of the next "Devil May Cry" games after it, and players can have fun comparing it to the "DmC: Devil May Cry" reboot that went out in 2013, as well.

Although Capcom has not announced an expiry date for this offer, earlier Twitch Prime free promos have lasted for as short as several days, so members likely have a very limited time to grab their free "Devil May Cry" copy for the PC.

In the video below, Capcom introduces the "Devil May Cry HD Collection," coming to the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later on March 13. The game collection will cost $30 for both the digital and retail editions.