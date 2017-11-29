'Devil May Cry V' Rumors: Massive Info Dump Leaks Voice Roles, Release Date Window, Gameplay Updates and More

What looks like extensive details on a "Devil May Cry" sequel has been posted online, and it's a fairly comprehensive look at Hideaki Itsuno's secret project. Tentatively dubbed "Devil May Cry V," the game is rumored to be scheduled for release sometime between April 2018 and March 2019.

That's as vague a release timeline as it could get, and that's because all the source knows is that the release window is "in the fiscal calendar year of 2019," as user Son of Sparda posted on Resetra.

Capcom Complete details on "Devil May Cry 5" has been leaked online.

The poster is confident enough in the information, enough to ask the forum administrators to ban the account permanently if the massive leak turned out to be a hoax. As far as leaks go, this is one of the more complete ones that the gaming community has seen in recent years.

Launch platform for the upcoming game remains unclear for now, with the report just hinting that Sony is providing for "some of the funding for the game," as Comicbook points out. The possibilities range from an official announcement during a Sony event, a timed PlayStation exclusive, or a complete Sony exclusive.

The leak has potential spoilers for the plot of "Devil May Cry V" as well. The supposedly secret project of Hideaki Itsuno follows the events after "Devil May Cry IV," and there are several playable characters here as well, just like in "Devil May Cry: Special Edition."

Dante, reportedly voiced by Rueben Langdon, is one of them, along with Nero, supposedly acted by Johnny Young Bosch again. There could be three playable characters in total, with the third slot possibly reserved for a new, "very powerful" character that could be a new addition to the series.

Gameplay wise, multiplayer PvP has been strongly ruled out. The development team has also reworked animations to the extent of including cloth physics, and boss fights are large-scale events that span multiple areas, something that "Bayonetta" started to introduce.

More information is expected to either confirm or debunk this leak as April 2018 comes around.