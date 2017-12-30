'Diablo 3' News: Blizzard Entertainment Confirms 'Darkening of Tristram' Goes Live on New Year's Day

Blizzard Entertainment Gameplay still from "Diablo III: Darkening of Tristram"

As 2017 ends, Blizzard Entertainment celebrates the 21st anniversary of the "Diablo" franchise, and they are treating fans with the second-year release of the limited-time gaming event "Darkening of Tristram" exactly on New Year's day.

In Blizzard's statement, the game developer promised that the said expansion game - which is also known as the Anniversary Dungeon - can be enjoyed even by a "newcomer hungry for your first taste of the franchise's past."

The "Darkening of Tristram" event will feature an Adventure Mode where the players' main goal is to track down and stop "a group of mysterious cultists causing trouble in Sanctuary." Gamers will also get the chance to learn more about the backstory of the Tristram zone as they will have to look for clues so they can find the portal they need to access the game location.

Blizzard also confirmed that the "Darkening of Tristram" event will be presented through RetroVision, which allows players to experience the modern game with graphics that resemble those of earlier released installments. Because of this, people should expect the game to have a more pixelated look.

"Explore the depths and you'll discover familiar enemies and iconic items, all brought to life in the Diablo III engine," Blizzard added.

As players go deeper through the catacombs within the anniversary dungeon, they should expect to find another familiar icon of the video game franchise, the Dark Lord.

While the "Darkening of Tristram" event goes live only for a limited time, it will give players lasting loot that can be won upon accomplishing missions.

Meanwhile, Blizzard also warned players that some valuable loot will be harder to find and teased that players will have to be keen on inspecting "every nook" to make sure they unlock all of the achievements in "Darkening of Tristram."

In the same statement, Blizzard promised: "Completing activities in the anniversary event yields unique transmogrification effects, achievements, portraits, pets, and more."

The "Darkening of Tristram" event goes live on Monday, Jan. 1, at 3 a.m. EST and concludes on Jan. 30 on the same schedule.