'Diablo 3' News: Latest Event Brings Back the Darkening of Tristam for Another Round of Retro Fun

(Photo: Blizzard Entertainment) An image from "Diablo 3: The Darkening of Tristram."

"Diablo 3" is taking players to a place that will feel very familiar to those who followed the series since its inception.

Blizzard Entertainment is bringing back The Darkening of Tristram, an event that the studio held last year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the action role-playing hack-and-slash dungeon crawler series.

Basically recreating the dungeons in the first "Diablo" game that was released in 1996, The Darkening of Tristram event returns today, Jan. 1, and will run up to Jan. 30 so players will get a plenty of time and opportunities not just to bask in the pixelated glory of the good old days but also score some retro loot.

To take part in The Darkening of Tristram event, "Diablo 3" players will need to play in Adventure Mode and head over to The Old Ruins of Tristam.

There, they will find a portal next to a fountain, which will take them to a dungeon with 16 levels. The enemies that users will have to take down will remind them of the monsters they had to fend off in the original game.

There will be familiar items waiting for "Diablo 3" players there as well. Getting through the dungeon rewards them with a Red Soul Shard, which will serve as the game's version of Soulstone.

Gamers can also go for The Butcher's Cleaver and Wirt's Leg Transmogrification weapons and The Butcher and Royal Calf pets in addition to achievement rewards.

It is to be noted that to get that pure nostalgic "Diablo" feel, the look of the game from the User Interface (UI) all the way to the visuals will imitate that of the original.

So despite "Diablo 3" more advanced graphics, the rendering will start to get pixelated and the frame rate drops to 30 frames per second. The movement of the characters and monsters will also match all that.